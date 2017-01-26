Why 98% of Companies Do Not Achieve Their Sustainability Goals

Many CEOs want to make a difference. Convinced that companies should play a positive role in environmental stewardship and social development, they declare sustainability a top priority, launch a transformation program, hire a chief sustainability ofﬁcer, and commit millions of dollars and hundreds of hours of management time to the effort. Then momentum fades. It’s a frustrating setback—and a common one. Bain research on corporate transformation programs shows only 12% achieve or exceed their aims. For sustainability, that ﬁgure is just 2% .

Why? Sustainability transformations add another dimension of challenge. Often, enthusiastic leadership teams overlook the difﬁculties frontline employees confront when implementing new approaches. If employees feel forced to choose between sustainability targets and business targets, for example, most choose business targets. As a result, corner-ofﬁce passion remains stuck at the top.